Houston airports to resume limited service

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Aug 30 2017 02:38PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 03:53PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - The Houston Airport System announced on Wednesday that it would resume limited domestic airline passenger service starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday after severe weather caused by Hurricane Harvey forced closures at Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports.

The plan is to begin a gradual return to service with full service to begin during the weekend. Passengers are encouraged to contact their air carriers for specific flight status information.

Only people with a ticket for a confirmed scheduled flight should arrive to the airport since many Houston roads may be unsafe for travel. Passengers need to leave plenty of time to arrive to the airports.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, all lanes of JFK are open while all Will Clayton Parkway lanes are open up to McKay. Houston police are blocking the road to prevent continued passage on Will Clayton at McKay, but allowing passage on to U.S. Highway 59 southbound.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories