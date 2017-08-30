US shoots down ballistic missile in test amid recent North Korean provocations

By: FOX News

Posted: Aug 30 2017 11:20AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30 2017 03:55PM CDT

(FOX NEWS) - The U.S. Missile Defense Agency announced Wednesday that it successfully shot down a medium-range ballistic missile off the coast of Hawaii in a new test of its missile defense system at sea.

The USS John Paul Jones, a guided-missile destroyer successfully launched an SM-6 interceptor missile to shoot down the target.

This test comes after a previous failed test in June from the same warship.

“We are working closely with the fleet to develop this important new capability, and this was a key milestone in giving our Aegis BMD ships an enhanced capability to defeat ballistic missiles in their terminal phase,” MDA Director Lt. Gen. Sam Greaves said in a statement. “We will continue developing ballistic missile defense technologies to stay ahead of the threat as it evolves.”

