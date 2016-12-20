Great white shark surprises fishing crew near Port Canaveral

Posted:Dec 20 2016 11:35AM CST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 07:37PM CST

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Florida crew on a deep sea fishing adventure got the surprise of their life this week when they reeled in what the captain called "the biggest shark" he's ever seen. 

Captain Craig Shaffer of Orlando Princess and Canaveral Princess Deep Sea Fishing was on an expedition off the coast of Port Canaveral fishing in over 100 feet of water when the crew spotted a 14-foot great white shark. 

According to the company on its Facebook page they were bottom fishing when they caught the shark. The great white got to the surface and swam alongside the boat, but then broke off the hook and swam away.

 


