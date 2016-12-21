Pregnant Phoenix server receives $900 tip

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Dec 21 2016 06:23AM CST

Updated:Dec 21 2016 09:10AM CST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A 9-month pregnant Phoenix woman received an incredible holiday surprise when a generous couple left her a $900 tip on a $60 bill!

Sarah Clark is a server and bartender at the Pita Jungle at The Shops at Norterra in north Phoenix and to her surprise, a couple eating at the restaurant recently left her the $900 tip on a bill totaling only $61.30!

Sarah is due any day and her fiance is also having surgery this week, so she says the money came just at the right time and she's never felt more blessed and happy in her life!

What an amazing way to pay it forward during the holidays!


