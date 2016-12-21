Supporters create fundraiser for Texas boy with uncontrollable epilepsy

After trying to get pregnant for 16 years, Shannon and Robert Contreras decided to adopt a baby from an acquaintance who was pregnant but unable to keep the child.

When the Houston-area couple brought home their son, Robert, Jr.— nicknamed "Bubby"— they noticed some strange signs. The doctor first suspected colic, but sent the family to a neurologist, who discovered Bubby was going into 20-minute seizures. On the day the adoption was finalized, they were told their boy's diagnosis: intractable epilepsy and ataxic cerebral palsy.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, intractable epilepsy is defined by seizures that persist after at least two good medication trials. Seizures do not respond to seizure medications and severely interfere with quality of life.

Bubby was having 25 to 30 seizures a day and operates at about the level of a 6-month-old infant, his parents said. The couple takes turns sleeping in shifts to monitor Bubby for signs of seizure.

