Girl with autism sings powerful rendition of 'Hallelujah'

Posted:Dec 21 2016 02:48PM CST

Updated:Dec 22 2016 01:02PM CST

A little girl's powerful rendition of 'Hallelujah' will bring you to tears.

10-year-old Kaylee Rodgers has autism and sings with the Killard House Special School's choir in the United Kingdom.

The school is a primary and post-primary school for children with special needs.

The video was taken at the school's Christmas concert and uploaded to Nichola Martin's Facebook page on December 18th and has over 250,000 views.


