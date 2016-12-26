WATCH: Priceless reaction when 8-year-old opens Hatchimal Popular WATCH: Priceless reaction when 8-year-old opens Hatchimal Not everyone received the coveted Hatchimal this year for Christmas, but video captured the adorable moment eight-year-old Abby received the number gift on her Christmas list, her reaction moving from extreme jubilance to sobbing tears of joy.

Her mother, Misty Balogh of New Port Richey, had told Abby that Santa was having trouble building Hatchimals this year and warned her not to be surprised if she didn't get one.

However, Santa Claus came through and Abby opened up her gift in total disbelief.

First, she unwraps the gift that has a letter on it and reads the letter out loud. "Merry Christmas, Abby. I hope you enjoy this gift," she read.

Then, when she realizes what it is she screams. "Are you serious!" she exclaims, followed by a complete, hilarious breakdown into sobbing tears.

Balogh says by the time the video was done she, too, was crying because she was laughing so hard.