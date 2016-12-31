NYE goes to the dogs at Key West Dachshund Parade

Courtesy Florida Keys News Bureau
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Dec 31 2016 08:48PM CST

Updated:Jan 02 2017 12:23PM CST

KEY WEST (FOX 13) - Hundreds of little dachshunds lined up on the streets of Key West for the island’s annual dachshund parade.

Hundreds of dachshunds were ready to ring in the New Year. Around 200 so-called wiener dogs went on Saturday’s Dachshund Walk.

Thousands of spectators came out to watch the pooch parade, marveling at some of the more eccentric and creative costumes.

Among them were a ‘Star Wars’ Storm Trooper, Princess Leia, and one guy in a Chewbacca mask. There was also a flower power wagon carrying a few hippie dachshunds.

The afternoon parade was followed by a more human-centric New Year’s celebration.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories