WATCH: Last animal at shelter gets the sweetest farewell party

FOX 32 NEWS - An animal shelter ended 2016 in the best way possible: adopting out every single animal it had.

'Beauty' the dog was the last animal to be adopted from the Hawaiian Humane Society in Honolulu. It was the first time in the shelter’s history that every animal had been adopted.

It was such a happy moment that volunteers formed a human tunnel for little 'Beauty' to say goodbye.

'Beauty' is now one very happy dog!

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Video Here