Boy rescued after hanging by backpack from ski lift

Courtesy Clint Ashmead
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 05 2017 10:59PM CST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 11:07AM CST

SUNDANCE, Utah (APTN) - A snagged backpack left a small child dangling from a ski lift this week.

Clint Ashmead captured the child’s rescue on video. The boy hung from the lift in Sundance, Utah for just under 10 minutes, after his backpack was caught.

Workers can be seen rushing up the hill to grab a ladder, then bringing it back down to save the child from the predicament.

Meanwhile, the boy kicks off his skis and throws his poles down, as rescuers propped up the ladder.

He was rescued within about seven minutes and was ok.

It was the second time in the last three weeks that a child has become stuck on a lift by a backpack at Sundance.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories