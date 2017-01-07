Cows on loose in DeKalb County during wintry weather

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Posted:Jan 07 2017 07:32AM CST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 07:20PM CST

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nine cows were seen roaming along Covington Highway in DeKalb County during Saturday’s wintry weather.

DeKalb County Police Department tweeted a picture of the cows huddled near some shopping carts in a Kroger parking lot in Lithonia.

The caption read, “No snow on the roads, but we've got cows! DKPD corrals loose cows with Kroger shopping carts!”

It’s unclear how the animals ended up on the run near DeKalb Medical Parkway, but officers and animal service officials are reportedly trying to re-MOO-ve them from the roadway.

SEE ALSO: PHOTOS: Winter storm rolls into Atlanta


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories