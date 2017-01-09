Para-troopers drop into championship game

College Football National Championship Game. Video courtesy USSOCOM
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 09 2017 10:06PM CST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 09:19AM CST

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship showcased some of the best that the Tampa Bay area has to offer.

In addition to the gorgeous Florida weather and classic Tampa sunset, college football fans were treated to a dramatic display by the United States Special Operations Command.

USSOCOM para-troopers dropped straight into Raymond James Stadium with three banners flying behind them: Alabama's team flag, Clemson's team flag, and, of course Old Glory.  The colors were presented by a MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Special Operations Command, based just down Dale Mabry Highway at MacDill, is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

Then, while Little Big Town performed the National Anthem, the words were signed by 11-year-old Emersen Gonzalez, a sixth-grader from Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School in Clearwater.


