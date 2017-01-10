Dramatic flood rescue in Gilroy, more rain coming Popular Dramatic flood rescue in Gilroy, more rain coming Emergency officials in south Santa Clara County are gearing up for more wet weather as families clean up the damage from the first round of storms.

- Emergency officials in south Santa Clara County are gearing up for more wet weather as families clean up the damage from the first round of storms.

San Jose Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue team are on heightened status in case of more water rescues.

In the video, provided the by San Jose Fire Department, firefighters by boat hoist a ladder to a second-story window at a home near Highway 101 and 25 in Gilroy. Firefighters rescued two people who were stranded by the flooded Uvas Creek. Half the home appears to be submerged in water. Once the two residents are safe, firefighters rescue a dog also caught up in the water.

The San Jose Fire Department said it's among four water rescues in South Santa Clara County due to the heavy rain and flooded creeks.

At an apartment complex on Bisceglia Avenue in Morgan Hill, four downstairs units were flooded despite sandbags in the front. Water from Llagas Creek crept in the back of the complex flooding rooms and the carpet.

“Most of their furniture is busted from the bottom because of the water,” said Claire Castillo of Morgan Hill. “They had to throw those away.”

“I was also surprised,” said Pascual Leon of Morgan Hill. “This never happened to us before."

The Leon family spent the day mopping up, worried what the next round of rain could bring.

“My hope is not rain like yesterday,” said Leon.

Public works crews in Morgan Hill and Gilroy spent the day clearing out debris from roadways and storm drains in case the Llagas Creek and Uvas Creek reach flood stage again.

