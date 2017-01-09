Deer rescued from ice in Connecticut

Simsbury, Connecticut
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 09 2017 05:50PM CST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 02:50PM CST

SIMSBURY, Conn. - A poor deer spent hours stuck on a frozen river until rescue crews could help the animal.

It happened in Simsbury, Connecticut. Video shows the deer struggling to stand, but the ice was just too slippery.

Eventually rescuers were able to venture out onto the ice, tethered, and get the deer to safety. But first, the crews had to get the deer to calm down by throwing a sheet over its eyes.

Rescuers pulled the deer to shore using a rope.

Some witnesses say the deer wound up on the ice after getting chased down by coyotes.


