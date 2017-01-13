Animal control rescues dogs who become best friends

- Animal control officers rescue two neglected dogs in Gwinnett County.

Police said they went to investigate a complaint that a dog running loose in the 1400 block of Railroad Avenue in Buford on Jan. 3. Officers found the dog and another one tethered to a tree.

The dog had no food or water and its cable was so short that it couldn’t reach his crate. According to the officer’s report:

“The tether was wrapped around the tree and the canine had only about 3 feet of cable. The canine had no food or water and only had a plastic dog crate for a dog house. The crate was full of water and mud. The cable would not allow [the] canine to reach the crate or any food or water.”

No one was home at the time of the incident. The dogs were taken in custody and sent to a vet to be checked out.

Officers returned 5 days later and issued 4 citations for Elaina Green for 2 counts of neglect, no restraint, and a tether violation.

Officers said the two boys, a black lab and pit bull, seem to be thriving in the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter. Both are being treated for injuries and heartworm. Shelter volunteers said the two appear to be inseparable now, play side-by-side all day long.

The two dogs will be adopted out to a rescue group because of their ongoing medical needs and will not be placed for adoption through the county.

