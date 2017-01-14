Semi driver forces plow off road, down 300 foot hill

Posted:Jan 14 2017 04:40PM CST

Updated:Jan 16 2017 09:14AM CST

Dramatic dashcam video out of Salt Lake City shows a snow plow forced off an icy highway by a big rig.

The snowplow went over a 300 foot hill. The driver was pulled out and is expected to be okay.

The semi driver was ticketed for improper lane passing.


