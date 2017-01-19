WATCH: Gator jumps into vacationer's boat during Facebook Live

VIDEO: TYLOR HINDERY
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 19 2017 06:23AM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 07:43AM CST

A couple vacationing from Missouri got a scary surprise during a boat tour of some Florida marshes. 

According to Springfield's KY3, their boat got stuck in a mud bank right next to a big gator.

While the captain worked to get the boat unstuck, Tylor Hindery started streaming video of the too-close alligator on Facebook Live.

That's when the gator leaped towards them and into the boat. All of the chaos was captured live on video.

Hindery and his wife, Emerald, told KY3 that they couldn't believe what happened, and are grateful for their driver who ran toward the gator to scare him out of the boat. 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories