WATCH: Teen with cerebral palsy gets assist in high school basketball game

A teenager with cerebral palsy got the chance to be a part of his favorite team on the court earlier this week. Video Courtesy: Madison DeVinney/Instagram

Posted:Jan 19 2017 07:23AM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 10:53AM CST

According to WSOC-TV, Mitchell Greathouse attends every sporting event at Freedom High School in Morganton, North Carolina.

Mitchell, who has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, had to work hard to get into the game this week.

The team's basketball coach challenged him to take 50 steps in his gait-trainer. The deal was, if he did it, he could suit up for the team in their next game.

A day later, Mitchell got his 50 steps, and later suited up for the team!

His time to shine came and he lined up in the paint, where he was able to assist one of his teammates to put the ball in the basket for two points!  

 

Something Mitchell & everyone else will remember forever! 🔵🔴🏀

A video posted by Madison DeVinney 🤘🏼 (@mdevinney_) on


