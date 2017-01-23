Cat 'selfie' photo goes viral

Credit: yoremahm/Instagram
Credit: yoremahm/Instagram

Posted:Jan 23 2017 06:42AM CST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 09:12PM CST

A cat is going viral for his impressive "selfies."

The feline named Manny has been dubbed the “Selfie Cat” after apparently taking awesome picture of himself.

One of his “selfie” pictures posted on Instagram has garnered nearly 20,000 likes.

 

😹👅 #selfiecat #GoPro 👉@besomedoggy

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

In case you’re wondering how Manny takes such perfect pictures, his owner says he give Many a little help.

“I would occasionally take GoPro pics of my dogs on walks, and Manny would run up and try to take the camera from me; the camera was on continuous mode, so once I saw the “selfie” files I started laughing.

 

🎅🎄❄️🎆⛄️🎁

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

His owner said Manny “thinks he’s a dog and is very inquisitive.” 

 

New Mixtape Coming Soon.. w/ @weirdbeard_the_cat #gopro

A photo posted by Manny The Selfie Cat (@yoremahm) on

Manny has 257,000 followers on Instagram.   


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories