Sheriff asks for ticket after getting caught speeding

FOX 35 News at 10 p.m.
By: Tracy Jacim

Posted:Jan 23 2017 09:59PM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 11:39AM CST

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Those who know Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood are familiar with his candid and colorful delivery when talking to lawbreakers. 

Chitwood is now giving himself a dose of his own medicine after he was ticketed by one of his own deputies for going 78 mph in a 55-mph zone last Friday on LPGA Boulevard. 

The deputy first extended his boss a professional courtesy and declined to write a citation.  Chitwood later asked for a ticket "to set an example" for the agency.  The incident happened just one day after the county settled a lawsuit for a deputy-involved crash.

"After my day settled down a little bit, I started saying to myself, 'Let's see here, we just paid out a $200,000 settlement for a deputy who was speeding and caused terrible injury to somebody," said Chitwood. " I was elected to enforce the law and not be above the law."

The citation carried a $281 fine, which Sheriff Chitwood has paid.

"I can't discipline my deputies, I can't be an effective leader if I'm going to say, 'I'm the sheriff, I was in a hurry, I'm above the law.' That's not how it works."


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories