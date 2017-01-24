Server receives huge tip, uplifting message on receipt

(Photo: Busboys and Poets)
(Photo: Busboys and Poets)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 24 2017 08:24PM CST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 09:19PM CST

WASHINGTON - A server at a Washington D.C. coffee shop and restaurant said she received a very generous tip and a heartwarming note after serving a group of customers Monday afternoon.

The waitress, Rosalynd Harris, said the group that came into Busboys and Poets on 14th Street in Northwest D.C. was in town for Donald Trump’s inauguration. One of them said he was a dentist from Texas, and apparently he liked Harris' smile because when they paid their bill that came to $72.60, the customers left Harris a $450 tip – more than 600 percent of the bill.

In addition to the tip, the customers left Harris a message on the receipt that read:

"We may come from different cultures and may disagree on certain issues, but if everyone would share their smile and kindness like your beautiful smile, our country will come together as one people. Not race. Not gender. Just American. God Bless!"


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories