VIDEO: Train smashes into FedEx truck

A transit train slammed into a FedEx tractor trailer in North Salt Lake, Utah.

Posted:Jan 25 2017 06:35AM CST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 12:37PM CST

A Utah Transit Authority train slammed into a FedEx tractor trailer and it was captured by the camera mounted on the dashboard of a North Salt Lake police car.

It happened Saturday but the video was just released.  The Utah Transit Authority says, that at the time of the crash, the gates that would have indicated a train was approaching were up and the bells and flashing lights that would also indicate an approaching train were not active.

The transit authority is investigating and says preliminary information indicates the gates were affected by severe ice and snow conditions.

No one was seriously hurt in the crash.


