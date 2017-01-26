Girl Scout Cookie cereal is a thing and it's here

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Jan 26 2017 05:17PM CST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 04:59PM CST

TAMPA, Fla. - Girl Scout Cookie cereal is a thing and it should be on store shelves nationwide!

General Mills confirmed that the two Girl Scout Cookie-flavored cereals will be available for purchase in January 2017.

The Caramel Crunch flavor appears to be similar to the popular Samoas cookies and there is also Thin Mint cereal, of course.

Both cereals show on the box that there are no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors listed as ingredients.

General Mills says it is a limited edition product that will be at stores nationwide, and they began shipping the cereal earlier this month.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories