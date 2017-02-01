Pregnant teen wanted for stabbing during large fight

Courtesy Philadelphia Police Department

Posted:Feb 01 2017 10:56AM CST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 12:39PM CST

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WTXF) - A major fight on the street spilled into a store, where it turned extremely dangerous. Now, a pregnant teen is wanted for stabbing another teen.

Philadelphia police say it happened late Tuesday afternoon in Strawberry Mansion.

The victim is a 17-year-old girl. She and two other teen girls were assaulted by a group of 5-6 others in the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue.

Then, as surveillance video shows, the altercation spilled inside a store.

That’s when police say one of the “suspects, who is pregnant, pulled a knife, stabbing the victim in the left forearm.”

Afterward, the attackers escaped in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

The stabber is described as 15-16 years old, with a light complexion and thin build. She was wearing a pink head wrap, green 3/4 length coat, and had a blue purse.

If you recognize her or know where she is, you’re asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477), text a tip to PPDTIP (773847), or click here to submit a tip anonymously. Police say all tips will be confidential.


