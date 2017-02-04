Beyonce shatters Selena Gomez's record to score most-liked Instagram photo in history

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 04 2017 12:04PM CST

Updated:Feb 04 2017 08:47PM CST

Move aside, Selena Gomez, there is a new Instagram queen in town. 

And it's Queen Bey! 

The singer announced Wednesday that she and husband Jay Z were expecting twins with a special photo posted to Instagram. As expected, the Bey Hive responded with a lot of support and, as it turns out, a record-amount of 'likes.'

The photo now stands close to 10 million, at 9.6 million likes, well surpassing Gomez's record 6.3 million. 

 

when your lyrics are on the bottle 😛 #ad

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on


