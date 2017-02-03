Falcons fans drive to Houston just to tailgate Popular Falcons fans drive to Houston just to tailgate A group of loyal Falcons fans spent the night on a bus heading to Houston. They don't have tickets to the game; they're just going there to tailgate.

Dressed in their Falcons gear the group of about 60 people was ready for a road trip. It's a long drive, about 800 miles, but they say they want to be part of the Super Bowl experience, and to show their support to the team.

“When the team walks into the stadium, I want them to look out and see all the red and black and know we're backing them all the way baby!” says Tonnette Boyd.

The organizers, The Travel Divas, have the food covered. The cook and his grill left Atlanta earlier to set up.

“We have one of the largest grills, with a double sink and a fryer. We have 100 racks of ribs, all kinds of meats and different types of sides,” says Tracy Fractious with The Travel Divas.

Some in the group have followed the Falcons to other out of town games, but none compare to going to the Super Bowl.

“We're going to go down there, support our team, have a good time going, a good time coming back. Rise up y'all!” says Falcons fan Patrice Whitaker.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

