Police: If you drive drunk, we'll play Justin Bieber Super Bowl commercial

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 05 2017 06:49PM CST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 10:37PM CST

WYOMING, Minn. - A police department in Minnesota may have had the tweet of the night during the Super Bowl while also trying to send out a message to anyone thinking about driving home drunk after the game ends.

After a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial aired starring pop superstar Justin Bieber, the Wyoming Police Department issued this warning:

The Twitterverse chimed in about the police department's viral tweet.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories