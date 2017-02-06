WATCH: Meteor caught on Illinois officer's dashcam

Lisle, IL Police
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 06 2017 10:12AM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 10:32AM CST

LISLE, Ill. - An Illinois police officer caught a meteor streaking across the sky on his dash cam in the early hours of Monday morning.

It happened in the city of Lisle, Illinois around 1:25 a.m.

Video on the dash cam shows the bright ball of light streaking across the sky while the officer was on patrol, then turning blue before disappearing in a bright flash.


