New York Subway riders use hand sanitizer to remove Swastikas from advertisements

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 05 2017 12:05PM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 12:06PM CST

NEW YORK, Ny. - A group of New York City Subway riders are going viral after they used hand sanitizer to erase racist graffiti on a train. 

In a Facebook post, Gregory Locke says that he got on the Subway in Manhattan on Saturday night and found a Swastika drawn on "every advertistement and every window." 

"The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do," he wrote. 

Then, Locke says, "one guy got up and said 'Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.'" The man then found some tissues and "got to work." 

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel," Locke wrote. "Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone."

His post has been shared nearly 300,000 times and received an outpouring of support from Facebook users. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories