Harambe shaped Cheeto selling on Ebay for almost $100,000

Posted:Feb 06 2017 04:43PM CST

Updated:Feb 06 2017 08:06PM CST

A “Flamin Hot Cheeto” that resembles Harambe the gorilla is selling for a hundred thousand dollars on Ebay.

The cheeto was listed on the auction site last week for $11.99. But by Monday the sale took off and the bidding had already risen to $99,999 dollars.

The seller wrote, “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.”

Harambe became an internet sensation after a young boy fell into his enclosure at the Cincinnati zoo and the Gorilla had to be put down. 

At least shipping is free!

NEXT ARTICLE: Gwinnett County women celebrate 100th birthdays


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories