Falcons Super Bowl appearance causes hilarious tardy excuses

Credit: Greater Atlanta Christian School/Facebook
Credit: Greater Atlanta Christian School/Facebook

Posted:Feb 06 2017 03:01PM CST

Updated:Feb 07 2017 06:24AM CST

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Norcross school shared some of the best tardy excuses from the day after the Falcons appearance in the Super Bowl.

The combination of a late overtime game, with the Falcons devastating 34-28 loss to the Patriots meant quite a few late arrival explanations for students at Greater Atlanta Christian School.

The K3-12 school posted the list on Facebook, including one excuse that said, “Failed to Rise Up.”


