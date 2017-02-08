Would-be burglars foiled by tough glass

Video courtesy Port St. Lucie Police Department
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 08 2017 10:26AM CST

Updated:Feb 08 2017 10:33AM CST

PORT ST. LUCIE (FOX 13) - Surveillance video from a recent Florida burglary attempt could double as a commercial for impact-resistant glass.

Footage released by Port St. Lucie police shows an attempted break-in at a Mobil gas station from early Tuesday morning.  The video shows two heavily disguised suspects walk up to the locked doors and start pounding on the glass with a hammer.

The glass cracks on the second strike, but does not break -- even after some body slams from the would-be burglars.  After about a minute, they apparently decide to give up.

"The suspects then fled the scene in shame," the police department Facebook post observed.

Detectives are still looking for the pair.  Suspect 1 was wearing dark-colored pants, a black long-sleeve T-shirt, and a black shirt tied around his face. Suspect 2 was also wearing dark-colored pants, a black long-sleeve T-shirt, and a blue shirt tied around his face.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273 TIPS.


