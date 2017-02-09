Drunk driver attempts to flee deputy by driving across frozen lake

Photo taken by witness on Green Lake and shared by Chisago County sheriff's office.
Photo taken by witness on Green Lake and shared by Chisago County sheriff's office.

Posted:Feb 09 2017 09:55PM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 09:28AM CST

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (KMSP) - Chisago County sheriff’s deputies arrested a drunk driver who got into his car with his children inside and attempted to flee authorities by driving across Green Lake in Chisago City, Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

A deputy doing routine patrol on the lake was alerted to the drunk driver after concerned citizens called to report a very intoxicated person on the lake with his children in the car.

When the deputy approached the driver, he jumped in his car with the children still inside and led the deputy on a chase across the lake.

The driver eventually drove off the lake and stopped his car, but refused to get out of it. He was forcibly removed and arrested for second degree DWI and fleeing in a motor vehicle.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories