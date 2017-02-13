WATCH: Hundreds of sharks along Florida coast

VIDEO: HYDROPHILIK
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 13 2017 04:28PM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 12:18PM CST

VERO BEACH, Fla. - Just off the east coast, the sharks are arriving, swimming in large groups, as many of them migrate to Florida.

Video shot by a drone shows hundreds of sharks, mostly blacktips, coming close to paddleboarders and surfers. "The sharks were never interested in the surfers and they never showed any aggression towards them," the post on YouTube noted.

The sharks were spotted along the Fort Pierce Inlet and Vero Beach and posted on YouTube by the user, Hydrophilik.

The blacktip sharks are seen each year swimming up and down the Florida coast around spring.

Last year, Florida Atlantic University researchers in a Cessna captured thousands of sharks swimming along the coast from Palm Beach to Jupiter. 

Dr. Stephen Kajiura said the sharks will move north, where the females will give birth around June, mate again, then move back to Florida in the winter.

He said even though there are large numbers of black tip sharks, they are skittish and will usually swim away when they're approached. "It's visually compelling to see these sharks close to shore, but it's not cause for concern," he said. "It's indicative of a healthy ecosystem," he said.


