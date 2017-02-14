Fill-in school bus driver builds ramp for disabled girl

Posted:Feb 14 2017 04:58AM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 02:09PM CST

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A mechanic in northern Tennessee built a wheelchair ramp for a disabled girl he hardly knew.

Tom Mitchell, of Clarksville, works on school buses and occasionally fills in to drive one.

His route includes bringing a group of special needs children to their school. Recently, he was filling in and noticed a wheelchair-bound little girl having trouble getting out of her house and onto the bus.

Lydia’s mom, Verna Despain, said her daughter has a seizure disorder, which stunted her development.

The stone steps at Lydia’s house are a problem, so Mitchell decided to build her a brand new ramp.

"Everyday she would come out and struggle with this small little area and this aluminum ramp that didn't go to the top step."

He rounded up a few friends and together they’ve made Lydia’s life much easier.

Mitchell said Despain was overjoyed.

"It's those little things that people take for granted," she said. "And maybe I didn't even realize my predicament, because I'm so used to doing it solo." 

The local hardware store also donated the wood to help build the ramp. 

NEXT: Berry College welcomes 2 new eaglets


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories