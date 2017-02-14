Zoo Atlanta names baby cockroach ‘Tom Brady'

Posted:Feb 14 2017 09:08AM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 03:55PM CST

ATLANTA - Zoo Atlanta has a sense of humor when it comes to Super Bowl LI. They say they had made a bet with the Providence Zoo, Roger Williams Park Zoo and Carousel Village, that the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team's star quarterback.

But instead of picking an adorable baby animal like a penguin or a bear, Zoo Atlanta named a Madagascar hissing cockroach after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady

“Our littlest baby of them all- I would like to introduce Tom Brady”

NEXT ARTICLE: Zoo Atlanta's giant panda twins growing up quickly


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories