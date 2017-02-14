Taco Bell's newest menu item — a wedding

- Taco Bell is adding a new item to the menu to add some spice to your life – weddings.

Beginning summer 2017, the fast food chain’s flagship location in Las Vegas will offer a full wedding package, complete with a sauce packet bouquet and flowers.

According to its website, Taco Bell super fans with a marriage license will be able to order the $600 wedding package right off its menu. The Las Vegas location even has a wedding chapel on the second floor just for the occasion.

The full package includes:

• A ceremony in the chapel inside the restaurant with an ordained officiant within as little as four hours

• Private area for a reception inside the restaurant with up to 15 of your closest family and friends

• Custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, “Just Married” t-shirts for the bride and groom and Taco Bell branded champagne flutes

A romantic dinner for two is included as well. The package comes with a Taco 12 Pack filled with tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert.

For ultimate taco-lovers, there is a contest to become the first couple to get married at the Taco Bell wedding chapel. Couples must upload a 30-second video of themselves to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest.