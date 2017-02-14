Taco Bell's newest menu item — a wedding

By: Gerardo Martinez

Posted:Feb 14 2017 06:10PM CST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 10:00PM CST

LAS VEGAS - Taco Bell is adding a new item to the menu to add some spice to your life – weddings.

Beginning summer 2017, the fast food chain’s flagship location in Las Vegas will offer a full wedding package, complete with a sauce packet bouquet and flowers.

According to its website, Taco Bell super fans with a marriage license will be able to order the $600 wedding package right off its menu. The Las Vegas location even has a wedding chapel on the second floor just for the occasion.

The full package includes:

• A ceremony in the chapel inside the restaurant with an ordained officiant within as little as four hours
• Private area for a reception inside the restaurant with up to 15 of your closest family and friends
• Custom merchandise, including a sauce packet garter and bow tie, “Just Married” t-shirts for the bride and groom and Taco Bell branded champagne flutes

A romantic dinner for two is included as well. The package comes with a Taco 12 Pack filled with tacos and a Cinnabon Delights cake for dessert.

For ultimate taco-lovers, there is a contest to become the first couple to get married at the Taco Bell wedding chapel. Couples must upload a 30-second video of themselves to Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #LoveAndTacosContest.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories