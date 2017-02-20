College student gets 'care package' of trash he was supposed to take out

Connor Cox/ Twitter
Connor Cox/ Twitter
By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:Feb 20 2017 04:26PM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 05:00PM CST

(FOX 11) - One mom of a college-age son is going viral for a move that's being called savage and hilarious.

Connor Cox, a freshman at Westminster College in Pennsylvania, shared a picture on Twitter of a box filled with trash.

He wrote, "Thought my mom was sending me a care package... but instead she sent me a box of trash I was supposed to take out."

 

A girl who appeared to be Connor's sister replied, "Actually it was the trash you left on your floor. she was very proud of herself."

 

A local news station reports that Connor's mom also sent a care package with food and that Connor says his mom has a great sense of humor. 

We'd have to agree!

