Powerball jackpot tops $403 million

Posted:Feb 20 2017 09:46PM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 10:27PM CST

ATLANTA - The Powerball jackpot is on the rise after no one hit Saturday's jackpot.

The estimated grand prize to a single winner is now $403 million spread out in even payments over 30 years to a single player. The cash option is at $243.9 million to a single player.

Saturday, three winners won $2 million matching five numbers plus the Power Play and five winners received $1 million for matching five numbers.

Saturday's numbers were 03-07-09-31-33, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3.

The last winning jackpot was December 17 to an anonymous player in Delaware taking the $72 million cash option. Wednesday's drawing is the 21st since that jackpot.

The all-time highest jackpot was achieved by Powerball, a little over a year ago, with an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That was split three ways between winners in Tennessee, Florida, and California.

Powerball is drawn every Wednesday and Saturday night just before 11 p.m. Eastern. Players choose five numbers 1 to 69 and Powerball number 1 to 26. Each ticket costs $2 with an extra dollar option for a Power Play which could increase non-jackpot payouts by up to five times and is determined at the time of the drawing.

For full rules visit powerball.com or galottery.com.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories