Petition aims to make tacos the official food of Texas

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 21 2017 10:35AM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 02:14PM CST

An Austin man is on a mission to make tacos the official state food.

Mando Rayo calls himself a taco journalist. He wrote a book titled “Texas Tacos” and claims they are more popular than the current official state food. Chili con carne has held the title for the past 40 years.

Rayo has launched an online petition on Change.org. He still needs a few more signatures to meet his goal of 200.

What do you think? Should tacos replace chili as Texas’ favorite dish? What about BBQ or chicken fried steak? Share your thoughts on the Good Day FOX 4 Facebook page.

LINK: https://www.change.org/p/the-people-of-texas-make-tacos-the-national-food-of-texas


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories