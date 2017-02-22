Security guard opens up his heart and house to a homeless father and son

By: Aungelique Proctor

Posted:Feb 22 2017 05:27PM CST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 06:39AM CST

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A security guard opened up his heart and home to a homeless father and son, who were total strangers.

LaMont Hammond and his 8-year-old son did not have enough money for a hotel room, so the proud father took his son to the nearby Waffle House to plan his next move.

WATCH: The security speaks out about why he helped a father and his young son

That is where he met security guard Amen Webster who said he could see the pain all over Mr. Hammond's face.

Webster went over to Hammond's table and asked what was wrong.

"I really was about to cry, but I was trying to be strong for my son. I did not have enough money for a hotel room. They were all too expensive. I was stressed out because I didn't want my son to have to stay in the streets," the 37-year-old said.

"I have been homeless before and I can see it a mile away. I just trusted in the Lord and decided I would let them stay with me" Webster said.

Mr. Hammond said his stay with Officer Webster will be short.  He works at Zaxby's, gets a disability check and hopes to use his tax refund to secure his own two bedroom apartment Thursday.

Webster said he will be there for the Hammonds as long as they need him. 

NEXT ARTICLE: Former "Lost Boy of Sudan" reaches dream, becomes Atlanta police officer


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories