Video shows DUI suspect doing cartwheels during sobriety test

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:Feb 22 2017 11:14AM CST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 11:34AM CST

A woman in New Mexico was arrested after failing a DUI test in the most spectacular way on Friday night.
 
Albuquerque police say 23-year-old Bryelle Marshall's vehicle was reported seen driving recklessly. When police located her car, they say she appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. When officers woke her up and she got out of the car, she appeared intoxicated and had a difficult time listening to commands, according to the report.
 
Police released a 6-minute video showing Marshall's field sobriety test in which she decided to do a cartwheel instead of following the officer's orders to walk a straight line.
 
The police department says the officer ended the test and arrested Marshall after she completed another cartwheel and struck the officer in the back.
 
She was charged with Battery and Aggravated DWI.
 
She also lost her job: she was a cheerleader for a local indoor football team.
 
 
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories