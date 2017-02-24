DC students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by reciting 'I Have a Dream' speech at Lincoln Memorial

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Feb 24 2017 08:00PM CST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 02:32PM CST

WASHINGTON - Back in 1963, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in the nation’s capital and delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

On Friday, 100 fifth grade students from Watkins Elementary School in Washington D.C. recited Dr. King’s famous words once again in front of the Lincoln Memorial in what has become a yearly tradition.

Each student took turns reciting one line from Dr. King's speech and then they all performed songs that include We Shall Overcome and I Have a Dream.

This event was first held 17 years ago after a teacher came up with the idea to honor both Dr. King's birthday and Black History Month. Normally held on the Friday closest to King's birthday on Jan. 15, this year's reading was pushed back to avoid a conflict with the presidential inauguration.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories