Cellphone maker reboots classic Nokia 3310

New Nokia Android 3310 (left) compared to the classic Nokia 3310 (right)
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

New Nokia Android 3310 (left) compared to the classic Nokia 3310 (right)

New Nokia Android 3310 (left) compared to the classic Nokia 3310 (right)
By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Feb 27 2017 11:08AM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 03:05PM CST

Once a powerhouse in mobile phones, Nokia hopes to make a comeback with a flashback.

HMD Global, the company that now owns the rights to make Nokia phones, unveiled the Nokia Android 3310 Sunday at a conference in Spain.

It’s a reboot of the popular Nokia 3310, a durable “dumb” phone that hit the market in 2000 and was known for its long-lasting battery and addictive Snake game.

The reboot will have a 2.40-inch color display, a 2 megapixel rear camera and basic internet access. It will also come with color version of Snake and will reportedly cost only around $50 when it comes out this summer.

The company is hoping it will interest people, especially in European markets, who want a second or simpler handset.

LINK: https://www.nokia.com/en_int/phones/nokia-3310


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories