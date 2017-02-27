Meet the Maryland Zoo's new baby giraffe

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Feb 27 2017 10:02AM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 09:03PM CST

BALTIMORE, Md. (FOX) - The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore has revealed the name of its newest addition after the facility held a contest where people could vote.

The female giraffe was born back on February 6, the first calf for mom Juma.

More than 30,000 people cast a vote for her name, everything from Amara to Dottie to Willow.  In the end, Willow won with 32 percent of the vote.

"She's tall, slender just like the name suggests, she looks like a willow tree," a zoo employee offered.  "It kind of represents her playful personality and we think it's a really good fit."

Willow and her mom began making limited public appearances at the zoo on Friday.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories