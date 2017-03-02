14-year old praised for how she handles home invasion while babysitting Popular 14-year old praised for how she handles home invasion while babysitting A quick thinking fourteen year old is being hailed a hero by family members for how she handled a home invasion while she was babysitting her 4-year old niece.

After a strange man was persistently knocking on the door, Savannah Jones picked up her niece and quietly hid in the bathroom.

The entire time Jones was texting her mom and trying to get help.

