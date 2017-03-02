Preemie baby Hippo takes a dip in the pool

By: Ben Bolton

Posted:Mar 02 2017 08:11PM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 02:15PM CST

The newest addition to the Cincinnati Zoo took a dip in the pool Thursday. Meet Fiona the baby hippo! She was born a preemie at the zoo, but got to have some fun in the water.

You can see her bouncing and splashing underwater as part of her pool sessions in the video.

While Fiona was born ahead of schedule, zoo keepers say the preemie now weighs sixty pounds. She takes more than 20 bottles of special formula a day.

Zoo officials say the pool time also helps Fiona get closer to her parents Bibi and Henry.

Fiona is the first Nile Hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years.

She weighed just 29 pounds at birth, which is 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories