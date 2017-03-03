VIDEO: Seal captured sunbathing on North Carolina beach

Courtesy of Cory Godwin Productions
Courtesy of Cory Godwin Productions

Posted:Mar 03 2017 03:03PM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 05:21PM CST

DUCK, NC (FOX 46) - An adorable seal was captured on video sunbathing in the Outer Banks.

Cory Godwin Productions posted numerous pictures and video of the seal on Facebook last week.

In the video the seal can be seen yawning and stretching and as it basks in the suns’ rays.

Fun Fact: 

Seals are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. The Act makes it illegal to "take" marine mammals without a permit. This means people may not harass, feed, hunt, capture, collect, or kill any marine mammal or part of a marine mammal. 

 


