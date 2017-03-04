Wine-infused coffee catching on with java lovers

Posted:Mar 04 2017 06:04PM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 06:37PM CST

If you’ve ever desired the relaxing flavor of red wine and the perk of your morning coffee in one cup, consider your prayers answered.

Molinari Private Reserve, essentially, a wine-infused coffee, is in high demand after media caught wind of the buzzy product through a news release earlier this month.

Rick Molinari, who owns Molinari Caffè in Napa Valley, California, told Fox News he came up with the idea in 2013 after talking with a friend and fellow coffee roaster, John Weaver, of Wild Card Roasters LLC. Born and raised in Napa, and a coffee lover, Molinari said his idea would offer “the best of both worlds.”

“I knew that this would get big, but I didn’t think it would get to this point,” said Molinari, who said he shipped 175 bags of the coffee out yesterday and had received requests for an additional 60 bags on Friday afternoon.

See the full story at foxnews.com.


