Bus driver falls asleep while driving, killing 1

- A drowsy driver caused a double-decker bus carrying 84 people to hit the rear end of a truck and crash into a guardrail on an expressway in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The accident injured some of the passengers on the bus, and one of the injured died in the hospital.

The bus was heading for Zhoushan City from Wenzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province on February 23.

Surveillance footage from the coach shows that the driver became sleepy after the bus passed a tollgate and entered Ninghai County in the city of Ningbo of the province.

The footage shows him driving with his eyes closed for about 20 seconds. He then suddenly woke up as the coach was approaching a truck, and he swerved hard to avoid the collision. But the bus still hit the rear of the truck and then crashed into a guardrail.

The coach, which was out of control, continued moving for nearly 40 meters before it stopped.

Local police said the driver did not sleep the night before. They detained the driver for causing severe traffic casualties.