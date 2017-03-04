Bus driver falls asleep while driving, killing 1

Posted:Mar 04 2017 05:25PM CST

Updated:Mar 04 2017 07:31PM CST

ZHEJIANG PROVINCE, East China (RTV/CCTV) - A drowsy driver caused a double-decker bus carrying 84 people to hit the rear end of a truck and crash into a guardrail on an expressway in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The accident injured some of the passengers on the bus, and one of the injured died in the hospital.

The bus was heading for Zhoushan City from Wenzhou City in east China's Zhejiang Province on February 23.

Surveillance footage from the coach shows that the driver became sleepy after the bus passed a tollgate and entered Ninghai County in the city of Ningbo of the province.

The footage shows him driving with his eyes closed for about 20 seconds. He then suddenly woke up as the coach was approaching a truck, and he swerved hard to avoid the collision. But the bus still hit the rear of the truck and then crashed into a guardrail.

The coach, which was out of control, continued moving for nearly 40 meters before it stopped.

Local police said the driver did not sleep the night before. They detained the driver for causing severe traffic casualties.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories